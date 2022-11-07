Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into her cruiser.

According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive.

Officer Sadie Magee was westbound when 19-year-old Hunter Alan Henderson crossed the center line and hit Magee’s police cruiser head-on, the report stated.

An ambulance took Magee to a local hospital, where she was treated for a broken leg.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department, said Monday that Magee is “recovering from surgery.”

A passenger in Henderson’s vehicle, 20-year-old Matthew Jakenton of Edmondson, Arkansas, was taken to the hospital with a sling on his arm.

According to the report, Henderson told investigators that just before the crash his friends were “talking about his car being a piece of junk.”

Henderson said he accelerated quickly when he approached the hill and lost control of the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer he was driving, Officer Carma Butler reported.

When he crossed the center line, Henderson reported he tried to correct his steering and almost struck a curb.

“He tried to correct his steering again,” Butler said. “That’s when he crossed the center line again, hitting [Officer Magee’s] vehicle head-on.”

Police arrested Henderson on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and hazardous driving.

Smith said Magee was on her way to an off-duty job when the crash occurred.

When asked if there was a video of the crash from inside the cruiser, Smith said the wires “were severed during the time of the accident and did not record any footage.”

