Owner of Better Dayz Tax Services, family sentenced for fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A business owner, his wife and brother have been sentenced for filing false tax returns under the business name― Better Dayz Tax Services, LLC.

Robert L. Pryor owned the tax preparation business in Memphis, Tennessee. His wife, Elaine Pryor and brother, Joshua L. Pryor also worked at Better Dayz Tax Services Tax Services. Investigators say all three prepared false tax returns for clients and for themselves―resulting in total tax revenue of more than $122,000 over three years. Each defendant pleaded guilty to one count of preparing a false tax return.

On October 12, 2022, United States District Judge, Jon P. McCalla sentenced Robert L. Pryor to a total of 15 months in federal prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release. Pryor can not own, or operate a tax preparation business or engage in tax preparation services during his supervised release.

Judge McCalla also sentenced Joshua L. Pryor to three years of federal probation and ordered to pay restitution of $25,064. Pryor can not own or operate a tax preparation business or engage in tax preparation services during his probation,

On November 4, 2022, Judge McCalla sentenced Elaine Pryor to six months in federal prison, to be followed by 18 months of supervised release. Her supervised release must be served on home detention and she can not own or operate a tax preparation business or engage in tax preparation services during her supervised release. Pryor was also ordered to pay restitution of $57,853.59.

“I hope these sentences send a message to others who are robbing the government through fraudulent tax practices that their illegal acts will not go unchecked,” said United States Attorney, Kevin Ritz.

Those who might consider preparing false tax returns should be aware of the extremely negative consequences as evidenced today. Today’s sentencing of the defendants again emphasizes that the Internal Revenue Service and U.S Attorney’s office will continue their aggressive pursuit of those who would attempt to defraud America’s tax system.”

