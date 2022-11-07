Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New study links circadian rhythm disruption to increased lung cancer risk

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Oncologist Dr. Samuel Riney is sharing his thoughts on a recent study linking circadian rhythm disruptions to an increased risk of lung cancer.

Dr. Riney joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how shift workers can mitigate the risk of circadian rhythm-related cancers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
USPS mail
USPS mail carrier carjacked from van while making deliveries
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
MPD provides details of shooting that killed toddler
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career
Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career
Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide