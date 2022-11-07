Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault

New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about the arrest of a University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting another student and calling her racial slurs.

Sophia Rosing is facing assault charges.

PREVIOUS: UK student arrested following assault on campus

Rosing is accused of assaulting a black student while shouting racial slurs. Video of the incident went viral on social media over the weekend. It shows Rosing attacking a desk clerk in Boyd Hall.

The desk clerk, Kylah Spring, says Rosing appeared to be intoxicated. When Spring asked if she was okay, Rosing started attacking her.

In the video, Rosing appears to attempt to run spring over with a shopping cart that was in the building lobby. Rosing is also heard saying the n-word more than 200 times.

Police arrested Rosing on campus early Sunday morning. Her charges include public intoxication and assault.

According to her arrest citation, Rosing told police that she “has lots of money and gets special treatment.” The citation says she also kicked and bit police during her arrest.

UK released a statement saying they are investigating the incident. UK President Eli Capilouto says the actions in the video are “deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community.”

A march against racism will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at William T Young Library. Students will march to the Bowman statue on campus on behalf of Kylah Spring.

Rosing appeared in court for her arraignment Monday afternoon. She pleaded not guilty and her bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
Christopher Caldwell, 21.
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail

Latest News

2 hospitalized after shooting on Waterside Drive
ELECTION DAY: Polls open for Tennessee midterm election
Memphis Police Department
Man shot, killed near Shelby Drive
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 11/8
MSCS Board discusses process for nationwide superintendent search
Memphis Education Fund hosts community meetings ahead of national search for next MSCS superintendent