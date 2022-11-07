Holiday Food Drive
Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough tubs

A limited quantity of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled by...
A limited quantity of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled by the company.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Nestlé USA is recalling three batches of its Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs because they may contain soft plastic film.

The batches - 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR - were produced from Aug. 1 - 3 and distributed to retailers across the U.S.

They have best-by dates of Jan. 28 through Jan. 30, 2023.

The company said there are no reports of illnesses or injuries.

People who bought the products should return them for a replacement or refund.

Customers with questions can contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.

More information is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

