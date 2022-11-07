Memphis women’s soccer defeats SMU to win second straight AAC Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second consecutive season and the third time in the last five years, Memphis women’s soccer can call themselves American Athletic Conference champions.

The Tigers took down SMU 1-0 in overtime of the conference championship in overtime.

Memphis clinches a spot in the NCAA Tournament with the win.

The Tigers scored the only goal of the contest in the 99th minute when Momo Nakao found Shae Taylor for the game-winning score after a mad scramble in the box.

Memphis will find out who they play in the first round of the tournament during the NCAA’s Selection Show at 3 p.m. CT on Monday.

