Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he allegedly told deputies that he would “commit the next Dallas shooting” while detained for driving violations, according to the affidavit.

The Oct. 14 incident began when deputies observed a black Lexus speeding at 90 miles per hour on I-40 eastbound toward the Germantown Parkway exit.

Police say the suspect was weaving between cars, “taunting deputies,” and cutting off multiple cars on the interstate to exit on the off-ramp.

After exiting onto Germantown Parkway, the suspect was forced to stop due to traffic. Deputies were then able to detain him.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Christopher D. Caldwell of Cordova.

Once inside the squad car, Caldwell allegedly told deputies multiple times that “once he gets out of jail, he would put on his tactical gear and would be on the news.”

He also said that he would “commit the next Dallas shooting... something like Uvalde in Texas.”

Caldwell was referencing the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old former student fatally shot 19 children, two teachers, and wounded 17 others.

Inside Caldwell’s car, deputies found a loaded handgun with 17 9mm rounds inside of the magazine, a box with 10 Luger 9mm rounds, a box with 87 Winchester 9mm rounds, and an empty box of .308 rifle rounds.

A magazine pouch was also found in the trunk of the car.

Caldwell is charged with speeding, reckless driving, and making threats of mass violence on school property.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.