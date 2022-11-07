Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot his father in the face Saturday night.

According to the affidavit, 32-year-old Jarvis Fullwiley called 911 Saturday night from his father’s home near Bartlett and told dispatchers that he had just shot him.

When police arrived at the home on Woodfield Park Road, they found Fullwiley’s 53-year-old father lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor with a pistol lying on the kitchen table.

Police say the father was shot in the face. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fullwiley was brought into Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Division where he admitted to investigators that the shooting happened after an argument with his dad turned physical.

Records show Fullwiley had no criminal history of violence.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

His bond has been set to $250,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.