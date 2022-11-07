Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the recent groundbreaking of the next St. Jude Dream Home.

She also talked about the Memphis Police Department celebrating the Crisis Intervention Team’s 100th session graduation.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
USPS mail
USPS mail carrier carjacked from van while making deliveries
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
MPD provides details of shooting that killed toddler
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career
Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career
Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide
New study links circadian rhythm disruption to increased lung cancer risk
New study links circadian rhythm disruption to increased lung cancer risk
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide