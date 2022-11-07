Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the recent groundbreaking of the next St. Jude Dream Home.

She also talked about the Memphis Police Department celebrating the Crisis Intervention Team’s 100th session graduation.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

