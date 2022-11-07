MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Streetdog Foundation is gearing up for its 10th annual Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12 at The Warehouse located at 36 East GE Patterson Avenue.

Kent Pafford with the Streetdog Foundation joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about this year’s events that helps to fund over 70% of the non-profits annual budget.

The all-inclusive ultimate paw pass is $100 and includes food, alcohol, and fun.

