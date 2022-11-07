Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Streetdog Foundation is gearing up for its 10th annual Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12 at The Warehouse located at 36 East GE Patterson Avenue.

Kent Pafford with the Streetdog Foundation joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about this year’s events that helps to fund over 70% of the non-profits annual budget.

The all-inclusive ultimate paw pass is $100 and includes food, alcohol, and fun.

Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more about the organizations mission

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
USPS mail
USPS mail carrier carjacked from van while making deliveries
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
MPD provides details of shooting that killed toddler
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career
Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career
Pro Football Hall of Famer shares how epilepsy impacted his football career
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide
New study links circadian rhythm disruption to increased lung cancer risk
New study links circadian rhythm disruption to increased lung cancer risk
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide