COGIC convocation returns to the Bluff City for the first time in over 10 years

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of church members are on their way to Memphis for an annual event -- the 114th COGIC Convocation.

This event returns to Memphis for the first time in over a decade.

The Church of God in Christ, or COGIC, has held this Holy Convocation for 114 years now.

The week-long event features different speakers, concerts, prayer walks and more.

The convocation used to take place in Memphis, but officials moved it to St. Louis in 2010 because the church members wanted a larger facility to allow more members.

They say they needed nicer and more affordable hotel rooms located near a convention center.

Now 11 years later, Memphis can proudly say it has those accommodations with the newly renovated Renasant Convention Center and hotel rooms nearby.

“It’s been a long time coming and we’re excited to be coming back home. This is considered our mecca,” said COGIC Board Member Bishop Brandon Porter. “Memphis is our world headquarters and it’s generationally important because so many of our young people have not been to the Holy Convocation and now they get to come and to see Mason Temple where doctor King gave his last speech, which is a very pivotal place for our ministry and our history.”

In previous years, COGIC has brought tens of thousands of people to Memphis with tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

Officials with Memphis Tourism say they’ve been gearing up for the weeklong event and are excited to host people back in the city again.

