Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state.
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’(CDC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state.

The data is available on a color-coded map on the CDC’s website. As of Monday morning, it listed Tennessee’s level as “very high.” That data was updated on Nov. 4.

CDC officials do not use confirmed influenza lab results to monitor outbreaks, but instead, monitor flu-like symptoms. Those can include fever, cough or sore throat.

Knox County Health Department officials are recommending anyone eligible to get their flu shot. Flu vaccines are widely available at most drug stores or grocery stores with pharmacies. You can find out more about flu shots here.

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’(CDC)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USPS mail
USPS mail carrier carjacked from van while making deliveries
Jarvis Fullwiley, 32.
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
MPD provides details of shooting that killed toddler
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Testigos dijeron que Juanita Bruce, de 19 años, empezó a pelear con Kavious Askew, madre de...
Woman charged in fatal shooting of 1-year-old to make first court appearance
Memphis police
Witness recounts shooting at North Memphis park that left 1-year-old girl dead
City of Memphis
COGIC convocation returns to the Bluff City for the first time in over 10 years
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 11/7