SCSO recognized for fight to combat domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As agencies across the Mid-South battle domestic violence cases, one local law enforcement was honored for their work.

A local activist celebrated the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning.

“It means a lot for us to have a police department that is helping the victims,” said Marie Pizano, domestic violence Activist.

The fight to reduce domestic violence-related incidents in Memphis is a serious battle.

“The Sheriff’s Office fights domestic violence daily,” said Dallas Lavergne, Chief Inspector at Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a worldwide crisis. There’s no country, no city, no race religion, or culture that’s immune to it.”

Marie Pizano has seen the work of SCSO. This is why she and others presented plaques to honor the SCSO for their work in helping domestic violence victims.

“There’s a lot of people that are scared,” Pizano said. “Even when you go through divorce domestic violence happens. You don’t have any help; you don’t have a voice. This is why I wrote my story. This is why I want to share other people’s stories. To give them a platform and a voice. That’s why we do have the police here that help.”

In Memphis, the YWCA Greater Memphis, said its largest domestic violence shelter in the state, mostly filled with women, is near capacity.

And the trend spreads across the Mid-South. Within the last three weeks, officials reported at least two women were killed in a string of domestic violence-related incidents in West Memphis.

West Memphis police department has launched a “Save our Sisters” operation. Officials say the goal is to reduce the level of violent crime that can be measured by the number of murders, attempted homicides, assaults, and other serious violent offenses.

SCSO says the real work starts at home.

“Anybody is at risk, every household, every family, every community,” Lavergne said. “It’s kind of an unspoken situation. Domestic violence victims are scared to come forward. We want to make sure that we get the help that we get the help out there for the people that need it.

Studies show about one-third of all domestic violence cases are not reported to the police.

A 2021 study by the University of Memphis found how victims are treated when they report their abusers could be a factor in whether or not they seek help.

