Roller coaster ride of temeratures this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy fog and noticeably cooler this morning, but it will be a pleasant afternoon as a weak warm front lift north across the region today. This will ignite a few showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Monday. Temperatures will warm through mid-week ahead of our next cold front that brings a big cool down by Friday and next weekend.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 67
  • AVERAGE LOW: 46

TODAY: Partly cloudy early with more clouds by afternoon and highs in the mid 70s. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s. A stray downpour is possible late.

WEEK AHEAD: A few downpours are likely Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will only reach the 70s Thursday and 60s on Friday with a big cold front coming through. Next weekend looks very chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

