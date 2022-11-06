Roller coaster ride of temeratures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy fog and noticeably cooler this morning, but it will be a pleasant afternoon as a weak warm front lift north across the region today. This will ignite a few showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Monday. Temperatures will warm through mid-week ahead of our next cold front that brings a big cool down by Friday and next weekend.

AVERAGE HIGH: 67

AVERAGE LOW: 46

TODAY: Partly cloudy early with more clouds by afternoon and highs in the mid 70s. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s. A stray downpour is possible late.

WEEK AHEAD: A few downpours are likely Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will only reach the 70s Thursday and 60s on Friday with a big cold front coming through. Next weekend looks very chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

