Penny Hardaway lands a pair of high-level recruits to his 2023 class

(WMC Action News 5)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway lands a pair of high-level recruits to his 2023 class.

A five-star prospect, Mikey Williams and a 4-star recruit JJ Taylor each announced their commitments to Memphis basketball on Saturday night.

Williams and Taylor are teammates at San Ysidro High School in San Diego.

Williams is a 6′2 combo guard with terrific athletic ability who’s become one of the most well-known high school players in the country over the last few years with a significant social media following.

Taylor is a 6′4 wing whose scouting report says he should be able to provide scoring at all three levels for the Tigers.

