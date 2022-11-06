Holiday Food Drive
MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier.

For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi.

Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote are able to.

“A lot of people keep saying they wanted to come vote, they want to come out and vote to support a certain candidate in their area, but they couldn’t get a ride,” said Sabir Abdul-Haqq, Mississippi Move Pine Belt field coordinator. “That’s heartbreaking. We want people to be involved in the civil process. I think everyone wants people to be involved in the civic process.”

Accommodations can be made for handicapped riders if the organization is notified in advance.

To book a ride to the polls, call (662) 205-6683 or reserve a spot on the MS Move website.

