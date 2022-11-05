Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to a night or rain and thunderstorms in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move out of the Plains tonight bringing rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South after midnight. A few storms could be capable of producing heavy rain and damaging winds. Fortunately, there will be very little energy in place as storms enter the area which keeps our severe weather threat to a minimum, but rainfall for many areas could average an inch or more. Rain will exit early Saturday making for a mainly dry and mild weekend.

TONIGHT: Rain and Thunderstorms with a South wind at 15 to 30 MPH and gusting along with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Early morning rain followed by gradually clearing skies late day along with s Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
Krystin Whitmire charged in Coach/Tapestry theft
Woman accused of stealing nearly $200K worth of Coach products from employer for resell
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man injured in shooting at FedEx/J&J facility
Grand Hyatt Hotel rendering
City declines $5M request to move Grand Hyatt project forward
A family is devastated by the loss of an Arkansas woman killed along with her unborn baby....
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in Missouri

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 4, 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Windy with storms on the way tonight
WMC First Alert Weather
Warm and breezy today ahead of an approaching cold front tonight