Your First Alert to a night or rain and thunderstorms in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move out of the Plains tonight bringing rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South after midnight. A few storms could be capable of producing heavy rain and damaging winds. Fortunately, there will be very little energy in place as storms enter the area which keeps our severe weather threat to a minimum, but rainfall for many areas could average an inch or more. Rain will exit early Saturday making for a mainly dry and mild weekend.

TONIGHT: Rain and Thunderstorms with a South wind at 15 to 30 MPH and gusting along with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Early morning rain followed by gradually clearing skies late day along with s Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

