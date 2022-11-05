Holiday Food Drive
Woman charged after shooting that killed toddler in North Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who allegedly shot a mother and killed a toddler is in custody.

Memphis Police Department says Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employment of a firearm with Intent to commit a felony.

Police say it happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Breedlove Street in the New Chicago community.

Bruce knew the mother and daughter and shot them both over a disagreement, said police.

The child died at the scene and the mother was severely injured.

The suspect turned herself in hours after the shooting.

