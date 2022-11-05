Much cooler through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will linger in some areas with late afternoon sun possible in spots and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be southwest 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Winds southeast 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase Sunday night with lows in the 50s.

WEEK AHEAD: A few downpours are possible Monday with highs in the 70s. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunshine will stick around Wednesday through Friday. Next weekend looks very chilly.

