West Memphis Police launches new initiative to target repeat domestic violence offenders

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department created an operation called Save our Sisters in response to the series of domestic violence-related homicides in the city.

This comes after WMPD says the city saw four homicides due to domestic violence incidents this year.

The mother of Ja’Keya Hampton, a victim who lost her life to domestic violence says she is glad to see police taking action.

“She was an angel and it’s like I didn’t even realize I had a walking angel until now,” said Christle Hampton, Ja’Keya’s mother.

Although it’s been nearly a month, the wound is still fresh for the mother of 19-year-old Ja’Keya Hampton, who was shot and killed in a domestic violence-related incident in West Memphis.

“She just had a boyfriend, I guess he couldn’t just take it that she was trying to separate herself from the situation and he took her life,” said Hampton.

After losing her daughter, Hampton said fighting for justice in Hampton’s death is making others aware of her story.

In Memphis, the Executive Director of YWCA Greater Memphis Marquiepta Odom, said its largest domestic violence shelter in the state, mostly filled with women, is near capacity.

“We are definitely seeing an increase in and currently we are all full except maybe one or two single participants,” said Odom.

Save our Sisters, the operation launched by WMPD and other law enforcement agencies aims to help to break the cycle of domestic violence by aggressively targeting offenders, including individuals identified as repeat offenders.

“We’re getting ready to change from guardians to warriors when dealing with these suspects,” said West Memphis police chief Robbin Campbell. “We expect to get some complaints but those of the complaints I can live with when it comes to saving lives in this community.”

WMPD Chief Robbin Campbell said by taking as many illegal guns off the street as possible can save as many lives as they can.

“One homicide is one too much as far as I’m concerned,” said Chief Campbell.

The WMPD said the operation will be a collective effort between the Arkansas state police, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, and the two judicial task forces.

