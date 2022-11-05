USPS mail carrier carjacked from van while making deliveries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was carjacked while making deliveries in Washington Heights.

Memphis Police Department says the worker parked in front of a home on Jennette Place to sort through the mail on Nov. 2 around 11 p.m.

The victim told police two men approached him from the driver’s side while one of the suspects had his hand under his shirt, implying that he had a weapon, said police.

According to MPD, a suspect told the victim to get out of the van, and they drove away heading Southbound on Lauderdale Street.

A short time later MPD received a suspicious call, where a witness saw two people running from a USPS van.

MPD says the mail was found on the ground when officers arrived at the scene.

There is no one in custody at this time.

