Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

USPS mail carrier carjacked from van while making deliveries

USPS mail
USPS mail(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was carjacked while making deliveries in Washington Heights.

Memphis Police Department says the worker parked in front of a home on Jennette Place to sort through the mail on Nov. 2 around 11 p.m.

The victim told police two men approached him from the driver’s side while one of the suspects had his hand under his shirt, implying that he had a weapon, said police.

According to MPD, a suspect told the victim to get out of the van, and they drove away heading Southbound on Lauderdale Street.

A short time later MPD received a suspicious call, where a witness saw two people running from a USPS van.

MPD says the mail was found on the ground when officers arrived at the scene.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
Krystin Whitmire charged in Coach/Tapestry theft
Woman accused of stealing nearly $200K worth of Coach products from employer for resell
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man injured in shooting at FedEx/J&J facility
Grand Hyatt Hotel rendering
City declines $5M request to move Grand Hyatt project forward
A family is devastated by the loss of an Arkansas woman killed along with her unborn baby....
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in Missouri

Latest News

Desperate plea from mother after son killed in hit-and-run crash in North Memphis
Desperate plea from mother after son killed in hit-and-run crash in North Memphis
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 4, 2022
wmc
MPD: Woman with gunshot wound found during car fire investigation on interstate
wmc
Toddler killed, woman injured during shooting in North Memphis