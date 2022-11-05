Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
Multiple agencies are investigating the crash.
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash.
David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Sanford was previously from Middlesboro.
The crash happened Thursday morning south of the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, Kentucky State Police said. Sanford was flying a Beechcraft Bonanza.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating along with state police.
