Robbery victim shot in neck calls for help by using car’s OnStar system, authorities say

Texas authorities say they have arrested Brian Matthew Cook, 37, and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, in connection to a robbery and assault.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A robbery victim in Texas was able to contact authorities by activating his OnStar device.

According to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, and Brian Matthew Cook, 37, after the two were involved in a robbery and assault in a neighborhood on Oct. 21.

Authorities said they are also searching for a woman believed to have lured the victim to a home before the robbery occurred.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, deputies were called regarding a suspicious vehicle report. While they were on their way, OnStar notified dispatchers that a man at the same location had been shot and needed help.

Authorities said the robbery occurred after the victim was “hanging out” with a woman at a home. The man left the house, but the woman reportedly texted him to come back. While the victim was with the woman in his car on the driveway, Bledsoe approached the vehicle wearing a mask and holding a gun.

The victim told deputies that the armed man opened the passenger door and pointed the gun at him. He said he grabbed the gun to push it away, but the gun fired, and a bullet went into the car’s dashboard.

According to authorities, the robbery victim told them he realized the woman “set him up.” He said he tried to drive the car away, but it wouldn’t go above 5 mph after the first shot was fired.

The affidavit states that Bledsoe could also be seen on surveillance video walking toward the car and firing a shot that struck the man in the back of the neck.

Authorities said the owner of the home, later identified as Cook, could be seen on the same surveillance video taking the gun back into the house. The group then moved the victim to the car’s back seat, where Bledsoe went through the victim’s wallet while taking his cell phone.

According to the affidavit, the victim told authorities that he could hear the men talking about driving his car and leaving his body somewhere as they thought he was dead. But the vehicle was unable to be moved.

Authorities said the man was then able to call for help while using the OnStar system within the car.

Bledsoe and Cook are facing charges in the incident, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and engaging in an organized activity.

The robbery victim’s name was not immediately released but authorities said he is paralyzed after the incident.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

