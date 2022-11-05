Morning thunderstorms followed by a nice weekend, overall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect for portions of the Mid-South until 4 AM as a cold front moves through the region. Along with heavy rain, a few storms could be capable of producing damaging winds. Rainfall for many areas could average an inch or more. Rain will exit early Saturday making for a mainly dry and mild weekend.

TODAY: Early morning rain followed by gradually clearing skies late day along with s Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.

