Memphis football drops fourth consecutive game in 35-28 loss to UCF
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time since 2013, Memphis football has dropped four straight games.

The Tigers lost to No. 25 UCF at home 35-28 to fall to 4-5 on the season.

The Tigers and Knights were tied 21-21 after three quarters, but UCF put up 14 points in the fourth to come out on top.

Memphis loses their second straight game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis has to win two of their final three games to be eligible for a bowl game.

The Tigers will be home against Tulsa on Thursday night.

