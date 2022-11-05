It takes a trio of Young Rocks to play ‘The Rock’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s “Young Rock,” tells the true-life stories of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from childhood to unknown wrestler to Hollywood legend.

Action News 5 cameras got exclusive set access during a recent day Young Rock was in production at FedEx Forum. The cameras got exclusive set access during a recent shoot at FedExForum.

The wrestling ring was at the center of the Forum’s floor surrounded by expertly rigged lights, camera teams, make-up artists, and hundreds of extras who cheered as the actor who plays Johnson in his early days of professional wrestling.

“I think one of the most admirable things about Dwayne is you go big, with everything, you put 100% on the line,” said Uli Latukefu, an Australian actor who portrays Dwayne Johnson on his journey to becoming the superstar we know as “The Rock”.

“I did the eyebrow about 50,000 times. I did it on this eye, and then someone noted that it was that eye so I had to practice that eye countless times I can’t tell you,” Latukefu said.

Bradley Constant tackles Johnson’s teenage years.

“You know, I’ve been playing Dwayne at 15 for a couple of years now. And now he’s graduating high school, he’s getting ready to go play football.” And there’s a different kind of maturity to the way that I’m having a lot of fun playing,” said Constant,

Adrian Groulx plays the youngest Rock, or Dewey as he was called at the time.

“I have a lot of fun doing it, and coming into work knowing that I get to play Dewey and his confident self and he’s smart, sort of. And he’s, I, I know what he’s like because I’m, I’m sort of like him time to time,” said Groulx, a 13-year-old actor who hails from Toronto, Canada.

Together - all three actors re-create the Rock’s early years - even though they only met the “Real” Rock a few weeks ago!

Seasons one and two were shot in Australia while DJ (as they call him) filmed his scenes in Atlanta.

The Rock’s decision to move the production to Memphis allowed the cast to finally meet the man they portray on the small screen.

“I was just so happy and I gave him a huge hug. It was a blur. I think I hugged him like 20 times. And he’s probably ‘kid, stop hugging me’. But he’s a good hugger,” said Constant who grew up in Tuscaloosa, AL.

“It was really fun. He was really nice and genuine. As just - as a person. It was like seeing a friend for the first time in years,” said Groulx who seems wise beyond his years.

It’s been years since the last time Johnson rolled through town but during an exclusive interview in the Action News 5 studio, he said choosing the Bluff City as a backdrop for season three of his sitcom was a no-brainer.

“For a show like Young Rock, we could shoot a lot of places. Past 2 seasons, we shot in Atlanta, we shot in Australia, and we’ve shot all around but so much of the defining moments and times of my life happened right here in Memphis Right here. Channel 5,” said Johnson.

“So I thought if we’re going to do Season 3 of Young Rock, let’s do it, let’s do it the right way. Let’s come down to Memphis, let’s really showcase Memphis. I think when people watch Young Rock, they’re really going to feel the authenticity of being here in Memphis and what it means,” said the actor who started his career wrestling on Saturday mornings in the studio at Action News 5.

Uli Latukefu bears a strong resemblance to Johnson who gave his blessing to the Australian actor’s portrayal on his recent visit.

“He’s very proud, which is very touching, you know, the biggest superstar in the world. And to hear him say that he’s, he’s happy with the work is proud of us. That’s all that matters to me,” Latukefu said.

