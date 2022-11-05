Friday Football Fever Week 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 12 of Friday Football Fever brought us the opening round of the playoffs across Tennessee.

In our game of the week, Fairley’s undefeated season keeps on rolling with a 62-33 drubbing of Camden Central.

The Bulldogs were led by Jacquan Davis, who scored receiving and kickoff touchdowns, plus tallied two interceptions to break the Shelby County single-season record and tie the state record with 14 on the year.

The Bulldogs improve to 11-0 ahead of a round two matchup with Huntingdon next Friday.

Another unbeaten team that put on a dominant display was MASE, as they take care of business against West Carroll 50-0 to improve to 11-0.

Over at MUS, the Owl’s defense carried them against Father Ryan to a 17-10 victory. MUS will take on Baylor on the road next Friday.

In Orange Mound, a terrific season for Melrose comes to an end with a 42-32 defeat at the hands of Obion County.

Finally, Christian Brothers moves on with a 41-27 triumph over Knoxville Catholic. T

he Purple Wave will face Montgomery Bell Academy in the quarterfinals.

