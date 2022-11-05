Desperate plea from mother after son killed in hit-and-run crash in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A desperate plea from one mother after her son was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Memphis Police say these types of crimes are on the rise this year.

Loved ones placed a small memorial of flowers and a teddy bear at the site where a father of four lost his life last Wednesday on Highway 51 near Marsh Avenue.

Their family says he’s no stranger to Frayser roads, crossing this busy roadway countless times in his lifetime, but last week a routine trip ended with tragedy.

On Wednesday evening Oct. 26 Michael Palmer left a friend’s apartment and crossed Highway 51 heading to the store, The Butcher Shop.

“As he was crossing the street the guy came by full speed,” said a witness, who didn’t want to be identified. He was struck by a car that witnesses describe as a light-colored sedan, but the driver never stopped.

A group of people ran to his aid until the ambulance arrived, but it was too late, doctors at Regional One made the call to his mother.

“Miss McCain what I’m about to tell you will hurt me to tell you this but are you sitting down,” said Palmer’s mother Terri Mccain.

Her 42-year-old son was brain dead, the accident happening just one week after she moved from Memphis.

Doctors were able to identify him by two tattoos, one of his four children’s names and a tattoo that appropriately said, “Mama’s boy”.

”He’s really funny, he’s really sweet with a big heart,” said Mccain.

Palmer was just one of 62 fatal pedestrian hit-and-run cases this year according to MPD.

That’s 12 more deaths than this time last year.

The trend of drivers not stopping to render aid is disturbing, leaving families searching for justice in cases that are often difficult to solve.

“So come forward. I’m just asking you and pleading, I’ve been praying that you come forward,” said Mccain.

“Have a heart at least at the end have a heart because I’m burying my son tomorrow. There’s no coming back.”

If you have any tips call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

