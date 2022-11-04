Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Windy with storms on the way tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80. Winds will be southeast at 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunder will move in after midnight. A few storms could be strong in eastern Arkansas with damaging wind. Gusts could exceed 40 mph. Secure any outdoor items.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms will quickly end across the area from west to east early in the morning. Clouds will linger in some areas and temperatures will hold in the 60s most of the day. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph. Lows will fall into the low 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A few downpours are possible Monday with highs in the 70s. Highs will return to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday with some sun.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man injured in shooting at FedEx/J&J facility
Krystin Whitmire charged in Coach/Tapestry theft
Woman accused of stealing nearly $200K worth of Coach products from employer for resell
Grand Hyatt Hotel rendering
City declines $5M request to move Grand Hyatt project forward
Jennifer Harris
Woman at center of $365 million racial bias lawsuit against FedEx speaks out

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Warm and breezy today ahead of an approaching cold front tonight
Severe Weather Threat as of 8:30 AM CT Friday, Nov 4, 2022
First Alert to a cold front bringing thunderstorms tonight, overnight
et
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 4, 2022