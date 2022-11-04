Windy with storms on the way tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80. Winds will be southeast at 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunder will move in after midnight. A few storms could be strong in eastern Arkansas with damaging wind. Gusts could exceed 40 mph. Secure any outdoor items.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms will quickly end across the area from west to east early in the morning. Clouds will linger in some areas and temperatures will hold in the 60s most of the day. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph. Lows will fall into the low 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A few downpours are possible Monday with highs in the 70s. Highs will return to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday with some sun.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

