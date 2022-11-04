Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

FILE IMAGE - Volkswagen dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge...
FILE IMAGE - Volkswagen dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners for vehicles involved in a recall.(Volkswagen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.

The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man injured in shooting at FedEx/J&J facility
Grand Hyatt Hotel rendering
City declines $5M request to move Grand Hyatt project forward
Krystin Whitmire charged in Coach/Tapestry theft
Woman accused of stealing nearly $200K worth of Coach products from employer for resell
Jennifer Harris
Woman at center of $365 million racial bias lawsuit against FedEx speaks out

Latest News

This March 14, 2022, handout photo from the Department of Archaeology and Tourism of Umm...
Researchers find Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial
In some locations, sheriff's departments are getting involved in the voting process.
Some law enforcement officials are policing elections
FILE - The 'now hiring' signs are everywhere. U.S. employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in...
US employers keep hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes