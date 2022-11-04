Toddler killed, woman injured during shooting in North Memphis
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Breedlove Street.
MPD said a toddler and a woman were shot Friday afternoon.
The toddler was pronounced dead and the woman is in critical condition.
Another woman, who police say is a known suspect, left the scene in a Gray Infiniti.
While Action News 5 was at the scene, MPD public information officer made a statement.
“We need to do better have to better about conflict resolution. There is no reason a baby should be dead tonight because adults couldn’t do right by one another,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee,
