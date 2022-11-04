Toddler killed, woman injured during shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Breedlove Street.

MPD said a toddler and a woman were shot Friday afternoon.

The toddler was pronounced dead and the woman is in critical condition.

Another woman, who police say is a known suspect, left the scene in a Gray Infiniti.

While Action News 5 was at the scene, MPD public information officer made a statement.

“We need to do better have to better about conflict resolution. There is no reason a baby should be dead tonight because adults couldn’t do right by one another,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee,

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.