Tipton County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life Friday amongst the Town of Atoka and other Tipton County residents.

John Abbott served in the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army. He comes from a family of veterans. Friday, he said being recognized by the community was overwhelming.

“It’s hard to put expressions, what it does to you, how it makes you feel… Makes me feel like I’m almost in another world,” Abbott expressed.

The celebration took place at the monthly town hall meeting hosted by the South Tipton County Chamber of Commerce. Organizers said it was the perfect time to honor Abbott.

“He’s just been involved in the community heavily in Munford, Tennessee, as well as Atoka and all of Tipton County,” explained Matt Cox, Chairman of Board for the chamber. “We just wanted to give back and celebrate him in all that he’s done.”

Several area veterans, state representatives and other community members were there to share hugs and gifts with Abbott.

In August, he was recognized as Veteran of the Month by the Tipton County Museum.

