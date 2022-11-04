Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tigers Kendric Davis set for national honors

SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) controls the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA...
SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) controls the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(JUSTIN REX | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, Memphis Tigers guard Kendric Davis is one of 20 players nominated for the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) Division One Player of the Year Award.

The Reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Davis brings a 19.4 scoring, and 4.4 assist average to the U of M after transferring from SMU.

A unanimous First Team Pre Season All AAC Selection, Davis is also on the watch list for the Bob Cousy point guard of the year award.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
Dempsey R. Riddle, 50.
Bass Pro Shops hotel guest charged after police say he groped employee
Grand Hyatt Hotel rendering
City declines $5M request to move Grand Hyatt project forward
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Suspects accused of 5 murders across the country plead guilty