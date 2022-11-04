Tigers Kendric Davis set for national honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, Memphis Tigers guard Kendric Davis is one of 20 players nominated for the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) Division One Player of the Year Award.

The Reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Davis brings a 19.4 scoring, and 4.4 assist average to the U of M after transferring from SMU.

A unanimous First Team Pre Season All AAC Selection, Davis is also on the watch list for the Bob Cousy point guard of the year award.

