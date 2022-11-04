Tiger men’s soccer earns 5th Seed for upcoming AAC tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Men’s Soccer team wraps up its regular season last night with a 2-Nil shutout at home against UAB.

Eric Primo and Gabriel Christensen found the back of the net. Primo earns a spot on the AAC Honor Roll. It’s the first of the sophomore’s career

Memphis Goalie Colin Welsh was named AAC Goaltender of the week for the clean sheet. That’s his 4th.

The Tigers take an 8-4-4 record and number 5 Seed into the AAC Tournament at 4th Seed Tulsa next week.

The Tiger Women were in the semi Thursday night at UCF.

