Suspects charged in Young Dolph’s murder due in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men charged in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph are due back in court Friday.

Nearly one year ago Young Dolph was gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies store in southeast Memphis.

Investigators identified 25-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith as suspects in the shooting shortly after.

Both men are facing first-degree murder and several weapons charges in this case.

Investigators say the white Mercedes used in the crime was stolen from a gas station on Kirby just days before the shooting.

Young Dolph was killed on Nov.17, 2021, with tributes pouring in for weeks.

Makeda’s was forced to close for some time with community support helping them reopen just months ago.

Both Smith and Johnson remain in Shelby County jail without bond.

At last check, Johnson hired a new attorney to represent him back in September.

He’s also facing violation of sex offender registry charges in a case unrelated to the death of Young Dolph.

