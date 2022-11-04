Woman accused in deadly shooting of Memphis toddler turns herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say the suspect accused in a double shooting that killed a toddler Friday afternoon turned herself in.

The shooting happened on Breedlove Street, and a toddler and a woman were shot, said police.

The toddler did not survive, and the woman is in critical condition.

Another woman, who police say is a known suspect, left the scene in a Gray Infiniti.

She is in police custody.

“We need to do better have to better about conflict resolution. There is no reason a baby should be dead tonight because adults couldn’t do right by one another,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee, MPD public information officer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.