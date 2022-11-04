Holiday Food Drive
Woman accused in deadly shooting of Memphis toddler turns herself in

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say the suspect accused in a double shooting that killed a toddler Friday afternoon turned herself in.

The shooting happened on Breedlove Street, and a toddler and a woman were shot, said police.

The toddler did not survive, and the woman is in critical condition.

Another woman, who police say is a known suspect, left the scene in a Gray Infiniti.

She is in police custody.

“We need to do better have to better about conflict resolution. There is no reason a baby should be dead tonight because adults couldn’t do right by one another,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee, MPD public information officer.

