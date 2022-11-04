Holiday Food Drive
Robbers crash car into Midtown lawn, said MPD

Robbers crashed car into nearby lawn, said MPD
Robbers crashed car into nearby lawn, said MPD(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night.

MPD says the two suspects robbed the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue.

When they crashed, the suspects fled. One suspect was taken into custody and the other is still on the run, said police.

