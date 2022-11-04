Robbers crash car into Midtown lawn, said MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night.

MPD says the two suspects robbed the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue.

When they crashed, the suspects fled. One suspect was taken into custody and the other is still on the run, said police.

