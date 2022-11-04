Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks before the team's NBA basketball game against the New...
FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks before the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in New York. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants an apology and Kyrie Irving still isn’t going to give one. Shortly after the NBA Commissioner said Irving “made a reckless decision” by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard again stopped short of saying he was sorry for doing so. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

“We were dismayed today when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
Dempsey R. Riddle, 50.
Bass Pro Shops hotel guest charged after police say he groped employee
Grand Hyatt Hotel rendering
City declines $5M request to move Grand Hyatt project forward
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Suspects accused of 5 murders across the country plead guilty

Latest News

Grizzlies host panel focused on voting and HBCUs ahead of Election Day
Grizzlies host panel focused on voting and HBCUs ahead of Election Day
Playing sports can sometimes cost too much for some families.
Give901 aims to let all kids participate in athletics for free
901 FC
901 FC’s Pirmann, Molloy up for yearly awards
Mississippi tight end Casey Kelly (81) runs into the end zone with a two-yard touchdown pass...
12 SEC players up for Burlesworth Trophy