MPD: Woman with gunshot wound found during car fire investigation on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg during a car fire investigation on a Memphis interstate Friday afternoon.

Police say the car fire happened on I-240 near Poplar Avenue.

Investigators say four people were seen fleeing from the vehicle fire and were armed.

The woman was transported from the scene in non-critical condition.

Police say the location of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.