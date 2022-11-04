MPD: Woman with gunshot wound found during car fire investigation on interstate
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg during a car fire investigation on a Memphis interstate Friday afternoon.
Police say the car fire happened on I-240 near Poplar Avenue.
Investigators say four people were seen fleeing from the vehicle fire and were armed.
The woman was transported from the scene in non-critical condition.
Police say the location of the shooting is unknown at this time.
