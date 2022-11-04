Holiday Food Drive
MPD: Woman with gunshot wound found during car fire investigation on interstate

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg during a car fire investigation on a Memphis interstate Friday afternoon.

Police say the car fire happened on I-240 near Poplar Avenue.

Investigators say four people were seen fleeing from the vehicle fire and were armed.

The woman was transported from the scene in non-critical condition.

Police say the location of the shooting is unknown at this time.

