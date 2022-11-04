Holiday Food Drive
MPD: Woman, child injured after crash with car escaping police

The scene at Henry Ave & Springdale Street
The scene at Henry Ave & Springdale Street(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Rhodes College on Friday afternoon.

Memphis police say the incident started when officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed carjacking earlier in the morning.

The driver refused to stop for police and eventually crashed into another vehicle in the area of Jackson Avenue and Springdale Road.

After the crash, the three suspects attempted to flee the scene but were taken into custody.

All three were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition; two of them are at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital because they are under 18.

The two people in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital. A woman is in non-critical condition and a child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

There’s no word on what charges the suspect will face.

