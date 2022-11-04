Holiday Food Drive
MPD searching for suspect after man killed in hit-and-run

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night in Parkway Village.

Memphis Police Department says a man was hit in front of American Place at 4273 American Way. The driver fled the scene leaving the man to die.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a 2017-2018 black pick-up truck last seen heading east on American Way.

No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to leave an anonymous tip.

