MPD: Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight between employees, customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man fired shots into a Wendy’s after an argument between employees and customers.

The incident happened in May at the Wendy’s on S Highland Street.

Police say a physical fight broke out between employees and multiple patrons.

After the fight was broken up, one person allegedly came back to the store, which was closed.

After trying to open the door, the man pulled out a gun and fired 14 shots into the business while the employees were inside.

The suspect was later identified as Patrick Butler.

Butler faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, vandalism, reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

