Man charged in string of car break-ins in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County detectives have made an arrest following a string of car break-ins in east Shelby County this week.

Keshawn Ayers, 19, is charged in connection to the theft of stolen vehicles, as well as thefts from motor vehicles earlier this week in Arlington, Lakeland and Cordova, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO says detectives are investigating 44 reported incidents of thefts from motor vehicles on Halloween Night and 12 incidents reported on Nov. 1.

There were also four motor vehicles reported stolen in Arlington between Halloween Night and Nov. 1. All four vehicles have been recovered since then.

It is unclear how many incidents Ayers was involved in but SCSO says more charges are forthcoming.

His bond is set at $75,000.

