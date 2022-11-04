Man arrested after hit-and-run involving Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers arrested a man accused of assaulting a police officer Thursday in Raleigh.

Investigators say officers responded to a suspicious call shortly before midnight at a dead end on Old Warford Road where they found 28-year-old Daijon Harris parked in a car with his taillights on.

He reportedly had been there for about 15 minutes before they arrived. The officer approached the vehicle and noticed a man, later identified as Harris, and a woman inside.

That’s when Harris pulled forward striking the officer’s vehicle and pinning the officer in the door of his patrol car, according to Memphis Police Department.

The officer was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and released. Harris fled the scene.

Harris was taken into custody Friday around 12:53 a.m. after investigators received reports that his vehicle was spotted at North Pekins Road and Sam Cooper.

Harris is charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and reckless driving.

