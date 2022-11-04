Grizzlies get 2-2 split on road after late night win at Portland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The goal for the Memphis Grizzlies was to come back home 2-2 after a perilous four-game West Coast Road Trip.

Mission accomplished, but it takes some nerve-wracking clutch play to get the equalizer late Wednesday night at Portland.

The Grizzlies jumped on the Blazers early, not with their patented offensive fireworks, but with some stifling defense.

That side of the floor had been much maligned so far this season with the Grizzlies giving up more than 120 points in 6 of their last 7 games, good for the worst defensive rating in the Association.

Stephen Adams, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, and even Ja Morant build a wall in the paint to keep the Blazers off the Board.

Memphis builds up as much as a 17-point lead early in the 4th quarter when Portland comes blazing back, mostly on the play.

Simons with 14 in the quarter, 31 for the game as Portland goes on a 19-2 run to tie the count late.

Welcome Back Desmond Bane for Memphis. Bane, who missed the previous game with a bum ankle, exploded in the 4th quarter with 20 points and 29 for the game, as the Griz pull it out final Score of 111-106. Memphis 13-14 at the line to close it out.

“You look around, we’ve got some older guys who were on the floor, and we do have some younger guys who were in the rotation, but we’ve been in that position before, and were able to weather the storm. Get some stops when we needed to and make plays on the other end,” said Bane.

Ja Morant adds a near-triple double 20 points, 9 Rebounds, and 7 assists. The Grizzlies 5-2, are back home Friday night hosting the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.