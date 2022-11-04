First Alert to a cold front bringing thunderstorms tonight, overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring some much needed rain to the Mid-South as we head into the weekend.

WHEN: Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area late tonight and continue into Saturday morning, mainly between Midnight and 8 AM.

THREATS: There are chances of thunder with this system, however, the largest threat is damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Hail and potential tornadoes are not likely to be a threat at this time due to limited instability.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Marginal (green) and Slight (yellow) threat across portions of the Mid-South.

Severe Weather Risk as of 8:30 AM CT Friday, Nov 4, 2022 (WMC)

Showers are expected to produce moderate to heavy rainfall.

Rainfall amounts will be between 1 and 2 inches, with locally higher amounts.

Estimated Rainfall through Saturday, Nov 5, 2022 (WMC)

Additionally, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued from 9 PM Friday until 7 AM Saturday.

Expected south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY (WMC)

