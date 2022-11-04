Election commission says 50 votes were cast in wrong race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission says 50 people unknowingly voted in the wrong race.

SCEC says District 9 was listed on ballots for an area within District 8.

Fifty ballots were cast before the error was discovered.

“Upon our awareness of the clerical error, which originated at the local level, we immediately corrected the ballot for future voters in that area,” said Linda Phillips, Shelby County Administrator of Elections. “Out of an abundance of caution, we then conducted another thorough review of all other precincts, and no further issues were identified.”

Phillips said the issue would only affect the outcome of an election if there is less than a 50-vote margin between the top two vote-getters in District 8 or 9.

