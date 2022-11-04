Holiday Food Drive
Downtown apartment building evacuated after fire

Fire at downtown apartment building -- 99 N Main Street
Fire at downtown apartment building -- 99 N Main Street(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenants of a downtown apartment building were evacuated Friday morning after a fire on North Main Street.

Memphis police and fire departments say the fire broke out in one of the units around 11:14 a.m. and is now under control.

Luckily, no one was injured.

