Downtown apartment building evacuated after fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenants of a downtown apartment building were evacuated Friday morning after a fire on North Main Street.

Memphis police and fire departments say the fire broke out in one of the units around 11:14 a.m. and is now under control.

Luckily, no one was injured.

