Downtown apartment building evacuated after fire
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenants of a downtown apartment building were evacuated Friday morning after a fire on North Main Street.
Memphis police and fire departments say the fire broke out in one of the units around 11:14 a.m. and is now under control.
Luckily, no one was injured.
