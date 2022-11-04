Holiday Food Drive
DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55

I-55 in DeSoto County
I-55 in DeSoto County(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55.

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail.

A petition has been started to try to band together the community to get a project in the works.

Some reasons they list that a widening project is needed include:

  • Our main entry and exit points simply are not wide enough to handle nearly 200,000 cars a day (I-55 in DeSoto County alone has 75,000 cars each day).
  • I-55, Hwy 51 and Hwy 305 are the main entry points into North Mississippi for workers, residents, tourists, truckers and everyone else in DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Lafayette, and many other locations.
  • Even as our population growth has outpaced the rest of Mississippi, the widening of these roads has been ignored. For population and economic growth to continue in DeSoto County, the state and federal government must prioritize our state and federal highways.
  • North Mississippi cities and counties are suffering from lost opportunities to grow jobs and population due to these outdated highways.

They also map out a plan that would include widening Hwy 51 and 305.

Click here to see the petition.

