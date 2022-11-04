Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
Krystin Whitmire charged in Coach/Tapestry theft
Woman accused of stealing nearly $200K worth of Coach products from employer for resell
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man injured in shooting at FedEx/J&J facility
Grand Hyatt Hotel rendering
City declines $5M request to move Grand Hyatt project forward
A family is devastated by the loss of an Arkansas woman killed along with her unborn baby....
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in Missouri

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
Desperate plea from mother after son killed in hit-and-run crash in North Memphis
Desperate plea from mother after son killed in hit-and-run crash in North Memphis
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
A study finds severe depression can be eased by a single dose of a synthetic 'magic mushroom.'
Psychedelic ‘magic mushroom’ drug may ease some depression
Members raise their hands during a vote in a joint board meeting of the Florida Board of...
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors